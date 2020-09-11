Yandina’s Rockcote partners with Storm and Lightning

Sunshine Coast and national award-winning business, ROCKCOTE, will join the Storm Group as an official partner of both Melbourne Storm and Sunshine Coast Lightning.

The producer of specialist coloured textures, renders, and environmentally friendly paints will be shown on the front of the Storm jersey and the Lightning dress for the remainder of the 2020 NRL and Super Netball Seasons.

The partnership with ROCKCOTE provides support for both teams and demonstrates the value that the Storm Group can provide to corporate partners.

Storm CEO, Dave Donaghy, said Storm was excited to have a local business join the Storm family, particularly given the local support provided to the Club during their relocation to the Sunshine Coast.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support of the Sunshine Coast people from the council and local businesses to those who have bought memberships and tickets to our matches,” Donaghy said.

“To have a local business like ROCKCOTE join the Storm family is an incredible show of faith in both our clubs.

“While ROCKCOTE is a local business, it has national coverage and we want to repay their faith in our club by helping to further grow their brand awareness not only in Victoria, but across Australia.”

Lightning CEO, Danielle Smith, also welcomed the new Storm Group partnership, especially given the Coast connection.

“We are proud to partner with another highly reputable Sunshine Coast company that operates Australia-wide. ROCKCOTE’s logo will take pride of place on Lightning’s dress on our positional bibs,” Smith said.

“Storm and Lightning are two of the most respected and successful clubs in their respective codes. This partnership allows for national and international exposure in two different sports, across genders and state bases.

“With a captive audience across the premier female competition in the Suncorp Super Netball as well as the National Rugby League, we are confident this joint partnership will drive mutually beneficial results.” Smith said.

The ROCKCOTE partnership is one in a growing list of Storm Group partners including Hostplus, Springfree Trampoline and Brick Lane Brewing.

Established on the Sunshine Coast in 1979, ROCKCOTE has experienced significant growth over many decades and is now one of the last remaining 100% Australian owned decorative coatings brands with a truly national reach.

ROCKCOTE CEO, Paul Eveleigh, said the company was thrilled to become an official partner of the Melbourne Storm and the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

“Having the Storm based here on the Sunshine Coast for this year has been a tremendous boost for our local community and has increased significantly the Storm’s popularity among locals.

“The success of the Storm over many years but particularly this year, given the challenges the club and players have faced, shows how strong and resilient their culture is and must be a real shot in the arm for their supporters currently doing it tough back in Victoria.

“Our partnership with the Sunshine Coast Lightning also is a particularly special one, given their incredible success story in only three and a half years, coupled with the fact they are the only national team based here permanently on the Sunshine Coast. Combining all these factors and both the Storm and Lightning commitments to family, community and inclusion makes this partnership a natural fit for ROCKCOTE.

“Long term relationships with our suppliers and customers have been a hallmark of our success as a family business for over 40 years. We see this as no different and look forward to a very successful long-term partnership with these two great sporting clubs.”