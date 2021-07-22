Woombye’s origin spotlighted in new main street design

Woombye’s main street is getting a facelift to mark the town’s momentous 135th birthday.

From depot to township, Woombye’s golden history has remained with its country charm and enticing character becoming more prominent in the recent draft streetscape designs for Blackall Street.

Sunshine Coast Division 5 Councillor Winston Johnston said last November, council asked the community to share what they loved and what could be improved to enhance Blackall Street, Woombye.

“In 1867 one man’s personal fortune made the history books as Gympie surged into a gold rush,” Cr Johnston said.

“As word of the boom spread, Cobb & Co coaches frequented the route from Brisbane to Gympie. Along the journey, the coaches stopped in at ‘Middle Camp’ staging depot, a place more commonly known as Woombye.

“From the ideas and feedback provided in the first stage of engagement, a draft streetscape concept design has been developed, ready for the community’s further feedback.

“The community told us they would like improved pedestrian access, convenient parking, an attractive and vibrant town centre and the ability to tell the stories of Woombye.

“I think the community will be pleased that the concept design meets these needs.

“Council’s design team has done a great job in keeping Woombye’s traditional country town look and feel while enhancing its appeal to locals and visitors as a relaxed, friendly place.

“We aren’t looking to change Woombye’s identity, instead enhance what the community already loves about the lively township to improve the day-to-day experience of people living, working and visiting the hinterland town.

“I encourage the Woombye community to come down to share your ideas with the project team and enjoy a free barbecue at the Woombye School of Arts Hall on Saturday 24 July between 8am and noon.

“If you can’t make it in person, then jump online and provide your feedback by visiting council’s Have Your Say website from 22 July to 13 August.”

Council, in partnership with the Queensland Government, has allocated $1.55 million to deliver the streetscape improvements. The State Government has contributed $500,000 of the total funding under the $100 million South East Queensland Community Stimulus Program.

Following community feedback, the final designs will be produced, and the actual construction is scheduled to take place in the following financial year 2021/2022. Council will keep the community updated as the project progresses.

Save the date Woombye

Community drop-in session: Saturday 24 July, 8am-noon, Woombye School of Arts Hall.

Online survey opens 22 July and closes Friday 13August 2021.

Visit, haveyoursay.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au

View from Hill Street to proposed community green space in front of the School of Arts Hall.

View from Blackall Street looking East showing proposed reduced road width and increased community green space.

View from the West-end of town looking north-east.

About Woombye

Originally called Middle Camp, then Cobb’s Camp, Woombye derived its name from the local Aboriginal word “wombai”, which refers both to the black myrtle tree (commonly known as the lily pilly , Eugenia Smithii) and the axe handle made from its wood. Find out more about Woombye’s heritage on council’s heritage website.

Please note: All concept designs are subject to further cost estimations as the design team progress through construction documentation and tender. Therefore, scope may be reduced to ensure the project is kept within allocated budget.