Woodford’s property market warms up with launch of first new home estate

Affordability and lifestyle will be two major factors drawing homebuyers to the country town of Woodford where Double R Group is preparing to turn the first sod on their latest land release, Hamilton Place.

Moreton Bay region has been identified in the top ten best-buy regions in Australia, according to Hotspotting by Terry Ryder, with most suburbs median house prices below $500,000.

Insite Realty Sales Consultant Peter Kinchin said Moreton Bay was one of the fastest growing regions in Australia and believes Hamilton Place’s offer of affordable, traditional-size allotments were very attractive to buyers, and differed from what was currently on offer in the Caboolture and West Caboolture regions.

“Moreton Bay Regional Council recently launched its Regional Economic Development Strategy, where it plans to build the economy to $40 billion by 2041 – so with a focus on investment opportunities and jobs in this region in years to come, the demand for quality housing will no doubt escalate too,” Mr Kinchin said.

“Woodford offers a country lifestyle that appeals to buyers looking for a tree-change and Hamilton Place’s average block size is perfect for low maintenance living without the feeling like your neighbour is living in your back pocket; all while being connected to the major hubs of the region.

“Civil construction works will start in late-July and Hamilton Place will be the first new home estate in Woodford where buyers can build on traditional allotments, so we are expecting a high demand and anticipating most of the enquiry will be from owner-occupiers.

“You just need to take a drive down the main street on a Saturday to see the township humming with activity and you’ll be sold. Woodford is fast becoming its very own destination!”

Hamilton Place developer and Double R Group Director Ken Reed said the exceptional land release is only 800 metres from the local school and a stone’s throw away from the local shops, while still being nestled between the towering gum trees surrounding Woodford.

Hamilton Place Woodford site

“When we heard about this parcel of land, we knew it would offer an amazing opportunity for buyers who might be looking for a change of pace, an escape from their city jobs, or who simply love Woodford and its quaint town,” Mr Reed said.

“The site backs onto the P-10 Woodford State School so it’s perfect for families or those looking to downsize from larger rural properties.

“We’ll be releasing 45 blocks from 600sqm over two stages so there is limited supply in this small enclave at the end of Hamilton Road.

“Woodford has a rich history in dairy and timber-cutting and is well-known for the annual Woodford Folk Festival which draws loyal tourists to the region from across Australia.

“With a population of 3,500, the town offers a quiet lifestyle with easy access to the metro hubs of Caboolture and Brisbane via the D’Aguilar Highway – delivering an affordable and enviable lifestyle that we can’t wait to share!”

Land prices start from $259,000 and from 600sqm. For more information or to register your interest, visit www.hamiltonplace.com.au or call Insite Realty Sale Consultant Peter Kinchin on 0472 659 009.