‘Whale highway’ reaches F1 levels along Sunshine Coast heralding new season of Swim with Whales

Whale numbers are accelerating along the Sunshine Coast, prompting Sunreef Mooloolaba to launch its 2021 Swim with Whales and Whale Watching season with an expanded range of tours. and a new vessel, to provide premium viewing experiences over the next three months.

Swim with Whales offers a unique opportunity to experience these majestic creatures up-close and in their own environment.

Sunreef Mooloolaba owner Dan Hart said the Swim with Whales experience was operated under a strict Code of Conduct to protect both the whales and the participants.

The three-hour round trip departs from Mooloolaba daily with a maximum of 20 passengers taken on each trip. Participants receive a full briefing on what to expect and safety procedures, and are provided with a wetsuit and snorkelling equipment.

Once a whale is sighted, the boat is put into neutral 100m or more away from the whale, and if the conditions are determined safe by the trained crew, the vessel is turned off and swimmers allowed into the water holding on to the floating line attached to the boat.

“Then it’s all up to the whale – it is a natural experience and it is 100% on the whale’s own terms,” Dan Hart said.

“It’s a life-changing experience for many – to have a humpback whale just a couple of metres away looking you right in the eye,” he said.

Besides the 35,000 whales expected to pass by the Sunshine Coast, passengers regularly get to view dolphins, turtles and a wide range of bird life.

Swim with Whale experiences are available for $195 per person and include all equipment, and snacks and water for the journey. The 2021 season will run to 17th October. Full details: https://sunreef.com.au/whales/swim-with-whales/

New vessel added for whale watching tours

Sunreef Mooloolaba also offers a wide range of whale watching, dive and snorkel experiences, and to cater for the anticipated 15,000 passengers over the next three months, they have added a 24-metre T6 vessel from Cairns for the season.

“T6 is an incredible vessel for up to 100 guests with great whale watching viewing on the top deck, both inside and outside and great viewing on the bow, stern and inside on the bottom level as well,” said Dan Hart.

“Already bookings are strong, and with Australians increasingly seeking premium nature-based experiences we anticipate that this will be a peak season for Sunreef, and a prime attraction over winter for visitors to the Sunshine Coast.”

Full details of Whale Watching and Swim with Whales experiences, visit www.sunreef.com.au or call 07 5444 5656.