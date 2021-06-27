Wear a mask, get vaccinated, use the check in app.

New restrictions will come into place from 1am Tuesday, 29 June for the 11 local government areas of Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay, Redlands, Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim and Gold Coast.

You must carry a face mask with you at all times whenever you leave your home, unless you have a lawful reason not to. Masks must be worn in indoor spaces such as shopping centres, public transport, hospitals, aged care facilities, churches and workplaces where you can’t physically distance.

You must be seated to drink or eat in cafés and restaurants, and businesses and venues must return to the one person per 4m² inside and one person per 2m² outdoors, while smaller venues up to 200m² are allowed one person per 2m² with a maximum of 50 people.



Private gatherings are restricted to 30 people, and up to 100 people can attend weddings and funerals. Only 20 people can dance at weddings.

Get vaccinated when you are eligible. If you have had your first vaccination ensure you have the second vaccination when due.

When you’re out, use the Queensland Check Qld In app and business who have not already done so are reminded that the app is mandatory from the 9th July.