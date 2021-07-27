Vitality Village officially opened

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson has officially opened Vitality Village a game changing health and wellbeing facility in the health precinct in Birtinya.

Vitality Village is a joint venture project between Be and Double R Projects.

The Village will take a collaborative approach to some of the nation’s major health challenges including social isolation, continuity of care, and proactive health, which are issues that span across industries, age groups, and communities locally and globally.

The five storey 4,700 square metre building features office space, open space for presentations and events, as well as a café with seating and tables for tenants and visitors.

Be Chair Tim Robson says a major aspect of the Village is bringing like-minded companies together to collaborate and share their skills and knowledge to come up with innovative ways of working and transforming health and wellbeing, which he believes will reduce pressure on the national health budget.

“We couldn’t have imagined when Be commissioned this project just how critical it would become for the health and wellbeing of the Sunshine Coast community.

“At Be we are committed to services and support that sees our most vulnerable and our older residents live and age well.

“What you will see with the Village is some of the most nimble and innovative businesses on the Sunshine Coast beginning a partnership together to identify and deliver significant improvements to health care and long-term economic benefits for the region.

“We can’t wait to see their progress.”

Officially opening the facility, Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said Vitality Village is a great example of what can be achieved through innovation, collaboration and determination.

“The Vitality Village will provide a great impetus for the array of community health and wellbeing services on our Sunshine Coast.

“At a time when we are encouraging opportunities to support the resurgence of our local economy, we are very pleased to see this facility open in our region and provide opportunities for our local health businesses.

“I have no doubt the collaborative spirit already shown in getting Vitality Village up and running will only build further as Village tenants focus on delivering better health outcomes for our community,” Mayor Jamieson said.

Be is the foundation tenant of Vitality Village with all staff and volunteers relocating from their current office in Innovation Parkway at Birtinya to the new building.

Joining Be at the Village are ENTAG, Look Now Training, 121 Care, The Allied Health Team, Character Care, Sunshine Coast Respiratory & Sleep, Health Care Australia and Compass Institute, with 70% of the building currently tenanted.

An estimated 500 people will work in the Village, including The Allied Health Team, that consists of specialists in exercise physiology, occupational therapy and physiotherapy.

CEO of The Allied Health Team Ryan Dreves said his organisation was looking forward to collaborating and says the concept will ensure great ideas flow between local Sunshine Coast businesses.

“Being a part of the Village is so exciting, as we are going to be able to work in a space with other businesses with a similar ethos, working for the greater good of the community.

“We will expand our services very soon because we have the space to grow in the Village.

“Having businesses together from varying industries will make all of us think outside of the box and make us dream bigger, set higher goals, and provide a higher quality of service to the community.”

Local technology company ENTAG has taken up 470 m2 of office space on the fourth floor of the building for its team of 65 staff.

ENTAG CEO Kris Carver says his organisation will use its Village residency to strengthen its market position across Australia while maintaining and deepening relationships on the Sunshine Coast.

“ENTAG’s goal is to be a leading Technology Services business with national scale. Our collaboration with Vitality Village will enhance our ability to a be a leader in digital health.

“We were established here on the Sunshine Coast and we are proud of the expertise of our people and the solutions we continue to deliver to our clients across Australia. We are very much looking forward to combining our significant technology experience with leaders in the health and wellbeing space to bring significant change for the better to the industry.”

Further information about Vitality Village is available here