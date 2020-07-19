View News Sunshine Coast | viewnews.com.au

Vision released, 6 lanes – Caboolture to Steve Irwin Way

by

This fly-through shows how the Caboolture to Steve Irwin Way (Exit 163) upgrade will look once it’s completed.

It is a $662 million jointly-funded (State & Federal) project to six-lane the Bruce.

Early works have been happening since April and progress is on track to award the main construction contract later this year.

