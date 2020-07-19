Vision released, 6 lanes – Caboolture to Steve Irwin Way

This fly-through shows how the Caboolture to Steve Irwin Way (Exit 163) upgrade will look once it’s completed.
It is a $662 million jointly-funded (State & Federal) project to six-lane the Bruce.
Early works have been happening since April and progress is on track to award the main construction contract later this year.
Comments
Chris Mathers says
Excellent presentation of plans. Good stuff! Thankyou.
Michael says
Thanks for this update. The video shows the whole picture and its easy to understand. I’m enjoying your daily updates and congratulate you
Charles Hodgson View News says
Thanks Michael, appreciate your feedback. Have a great week. Cheers