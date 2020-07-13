Victorian travellers fined at Queensland border

Six Victorian travellers have been fined for trying to enter the state with false border declarations on the Gold Coast over the weekend.

Police intercepted a minivan on Saturday night where all six occupants were refused entry at the M1 border control check point.

On Sunday, officers intercepted the same van on Stuart Street in Coolangatta around 2pm.

After speaking with the 19-year-old male driver, it will be alleged the same group were attempting to cross with border with declarations falsely claiming they had not been in Victoria in the previous 14 days.

All six people, including two 19-year-old women and four men aged 18, 19, 23 and 28 years old, were fined $4,003 for failing to comply with the Covid-19 Border Direction. They were again refused entry.

Since 12pm on Friday 3 July 2020, anyone entering Queensland is required to complete a border declaration pass.

The Queensland Police Service is committed to ensuring everyone complies with public health directions and will continue to enforce restrictions at the border.

Vehicles will continue to be intercepted at random where police will verify declarations with identification.

Providing false information on the declaration or entering Queensland unlawfully could result in a $4,003 fine.

Since July 10, more than 850 people have been refused entry to Queensland.

The Queensland Entry Declaration can be accessed at www.qld.gov.au/border-pass and must be renewed every 7 days.