Unlawful wounding and break and enter, Buderim

Maroochydore detectives are investigating after a group of men assaulted a man in Buderim last night.

At 6.20pm, police will allege four men have entered an house on Booral Street.

A 29-year-old resident of the home was allegedly held down and struck multiple times with a machete, causing lacerations to his chest, face and lower back.

The men have then fled the address.

The 29-year-old man was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with further information to contact police.

