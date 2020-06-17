Unitywater launches community fill stations for unconnected residents

When the downpours are few and far between, residents who rely on tanks can come close to running dry or face long wait times from water carriers to have water to their homes.

Unitywater has installed two community water fill stations for residents to fill their own containers during periods of dry weather.

Executive Manager Customer and Community Katherine Gee said the stations were located at Cooroy and Nambour.

“We’ve worked with both Noosa Council and Sunshine Coast Council to determine the best locations for these fill stations,” she said.

“We empathise with residents who rely on tank water in dry times and these new stations enable community members to access high quality drinking water whenever they need it. It’s important for those who rely on tanks to check their water levels regularly and these stations will help residents get by while waiting for their water carrier.

Kenilworth resident Andrew Lindsay fills up his water cube at one of the Unitywater user-pays community fill stations.

“We’re proud to offer this service to our communities.”

Kenilworth resident Andrew Lindsay has rainwater tanks at home and said the fill stations were a great service for those who weren’t connected to the town water supply.

“I think they’re a great solution for when we have prolonged dry weather and could help tide residents over when waiting for a water delivery,” he said.

“We have horses so being able to fill our container and transport it on our property is really helpful.”

Ms Gee said water would be charged at $4.35 for 1000 litres, which was consistent with residential water pricing.

“Users can pay for their water with a debit or credit card at the fill station, and they will need to bring their own hose and hose connection for water quality and safety purposes,” she said.

Find out more at www.unitywater.com/fill-stations