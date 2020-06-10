Unitywater freezes all prices for the next year

Unitywater is freezing all prices for the next year, from 1 July 2020, to support residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery.

It is the sixth year in a row the utility has frozen water and sewerage usage charges.

Recognising the financial challenges faced by many local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Unitywater is also waiving trade waste permit fees for eligible businesses for the next six months.

This will save small to medium business owners, predominantly food and retail businesses, up to $1,625. It will be provided to any business customers eligible for JobKeeper payments.

Unitywater Chairman Jim Soorley said the new measures bolster existing Coronavirus customer support measures it announced in early April, which include an extra 30 days to pay and no interest on overdue bills.

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to support our customers during this time,” he said.

“We hope that these measures will provide some stability and relief to local residents and businesses, during what has been, and is still for many, a stressful and challenging time.

“Local businesses are the foundation of our regional community and economy, and we’re backing those that have been affected by COVID-19 restrictions, to relieve some of the pressure on operating costs so these businesses can focus on recovery.”

Price freezes will come into effect from 1 July 2020 for 12 months, and the waiving of trade waste permit fees will apply from 1 July 2020 for 6 months.

“We know that some customers are facing financial pressure and encourage any customer who may have trouble paying their bill to contact us as soon as possible so that we can help them,” Mr Soorley added.

Customers may see an increase on their total bill due to the State Government Bulk Water charge, which is increasing by 5.72%.

For more information, please visit www.unitywater.com/customer-relief.

What Sunshine Coast and Noosa customers could pay in 2020-21

** Values in brackets show a decrease in the Unitywater components of a customer’s bill. Although Unitywater is freezing its prices, this decrease is because the number of days in 2019-20 was 366 (leap year) and the number of days in 2020-21 will be 365. Access charges are calculated on a daily basis, and therefore in 2020-21, there will be one less day of access charges billed to customers.