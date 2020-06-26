Twelve schools in Fisher to benefit from $200,000 in grants

More than 1500 primary school students at Chancellor State College in Sippy Downs will now be happier and safer following the completion of Federally funded upgrades to their ‘tired and dangerous’ playground. The “Friend-Ship” themed new facility was one of 12 funded by the Morrison Government with $200,000 from the Local Schools Community Fund in the Sunshine Coast electorate of Fisher.

Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace, who officially opened the new facilities today at a pirate themed celebration, said that this was a long awaited day for students, parents and teachers alike.

“I know that the Chancellor College P&C has been talking about this project for years. The previous playground was old fashioned and dangerous and it needed to be replaced. It’s great to know that now parents and teachers can be confident their students will be safe and happy in this shipshape new facility.”

“These grants are paying for the learning areas, play facilities, shade structures, training and tools that our fantastic local teachers need to make the learning experience for our students that bit richer and I am delighted to see them begin to open. Best of all, these grants are providing much needed work for local tradies and businesses at this incredibly tough time.” Mr Wallace said.

The Morrison Government grant of $14,056 for Chancellor College helped pay for the replacement of twenty year old playground equipment, ground covering and shade structures with a new boat theme which illustrates the concept of Friendship. All of the equipment was locally manufactured.

Chancellor State College P&C President Kylie McDonald said “The Friendship playground sits in the centre of our primary campus and doesn’t just provide a wonderful play environment for our grade 1 students but also helps build our community. As restrictions ease we hope to use the space as meeting point for parents and increasing their connection, support and building their friendships. We are forever grateful for the support of the local schools community fund to help achieve this amazing space.”

“The Coalition Government recognises how vital schools are to the future we want to see for our region and we are delivering a record extra $266 million here on the Southern and Central Sunshine Coast to help. Buddina State School, like the eleven other schools receiving grants today, is a terrific learning environment full of dedicated staff. This funding is going to give them a helping hand to become even better.” Mr Wallace said

The Coalition Government had provided $200,000 in Fisher to fund projects under the scheme in 2020, including:

$20,000 for Caloundra Christian College for a Student Wellbeing Hub,

$20,000 for Currimundi State School for a prep play facility,

$20,000 for Maleny State High School to replace the sprung floor in their indoor activity centre,

$20,000 for Peachester State School for staff training in mental health,

$20,000 for a Rainforest Learning Area at Buddina State School,

$19,824 for student ICT equipment at Beerwah State High School,

$19,735 for Beerwah State School for a new Year 1-3 playground,

$15,683 for undercover walkways at Chevallum State School,

$14,397 for Eudlo State School to replace shade sails and top dress the school’s oval,

$14,056 for Chancellor State College to replace their playground, ground covering and shade structure for the Primary campus,

$12,250 for a permanent shade structure at B Block of Glenview State School,

$4,055 for management software for Glass House Mountains State School.

“The school communities on the Sunshine Coast nominated the projects they most wanted and the Coalition Government stepped up with funding support through our $30.2 million Local Schools Community Fund.” Mr Wallace said.

For more information about the Local Schools Community Fund visit https://www.education.gov.au/local-schools-community-fund