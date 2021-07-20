Traffic signals will improve safety at Australia Zoo

An additional $6 million will fund new traffic signals at the Australia Zoo entrance as part of the Steve Irwin Way safety improvements project.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said the signals will further improve safety at the intersection and traffic flow during peak periods.

“This new funding will support the $18 million already committed by the Australian and Queensland governments on an 80:20 split to widen the road between Beerwah and Landsborough,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace is a fantastic advocate for the infrastructure the Sunshine Coast needs and deserves, and I’m pleased the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government is once again stepping up to deliver.”

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the project reduced the risk of crashes along the high-volume road that had more than 11,000 vehicles travelling it each day.

Steve Irwin Way design layout – new traffic signals

“The Fraser Road intersection has become increasingly busy as the gateway to an international tourist attraction in Australia Zoo which is popular with Queensland families and a source of local employment,” Mr Bailey said.

“This intersection upgrade and the $18 million widening of the road between Beerwah and Landsborough will help improve conditions for tourist and locals alike.

“The Palaszczuk Government is also delivering a $662.5 million upgrade, six-laning the Bruce Highway from Caboolture-Bribie Island Road to Steve Irwin Way, which will improve travel times between Brisbane and Australia Zoo.”

The Caboolture-Bribie Island Road to Steve Irwin Way is also funded on an 80:20 split, with the Australian Government committing $530 million.

Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace said the federal funding was delivered under the $3 billion nationwide Road Safety Program.

“The Federal Liberal and Nationals Government is investing in supporting infrastructure construction jobs across Queensland by delivering projects and priority safety works to help the economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Wallace said.

“This funding will support local jobs and businesses, while delivering lasting infrastructure to help Queensland bounce back.

“The traffic signals on Steve Irwin Way were funded as part of this commitment to provide economic stimulus to support Queensland infrastructure and jobs.”

State Member for Caloundra Jason Hunt said road widening would accommodate the intersection modifications as well as enable marking of wide centre lines to provide further separation between opposing traffic.

“The new signals and three dedicated, right-turn lanes included in the design between Beerwah and Landsborough will improve safety, by making it easier to turn at intersections,” Mr Hunt said.

“Wider shoulders will be installed, giving drivers additional areas to pull over, assisting emergency vehicles and wide vehicles, and providing greater separation between cars and bike riders.

“At two-metres wide and marked with bike symbols, the road shoulders improve safety for riders and all intersections will be marked with dedicated bike lanes at conflict points.

“This funding commitment adds to the Palaszczuk Government’s infrastructure investment on the Sunshine Coast, which includes more than $3.9 billion worth of road and rail upgrades supporting thousands of jobs.

“These improvements are estimated to support an average of 58 direct jobs over the life of the project, when they are needed most, helping to drive Queensland’s economic recovery plan.”

Construction is expected to start in November, weather and construction scheduling permitting.

The project is jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland governments, with the Australian Government contributing $19.2 million and the Queensland Government $4.8 million.

More information on the Australian Government’s $3 billion Road Safety Program is available at www.officeofroadsafety.gov.au.