Toads an unexpected parenting partner for teenage mums

The Nambour Cup really its straps this year with the biggest field in the race’s history jumping from the barrier-bucket Thursday morning.

In all, 15 thoroughbred cane toads contested the ‘race that stops the region’ which has become an annual fundraiser to help teenage mums stay in school.

Local businesses fielded a toad this year include Nambour’s Stalwart Brewing Co, with backyard raised “Stal Warts”, hailing local creek heritage is Uptown Hair Studio’s “Uptown Girl”, and straight from the cane fields comes TramCo’s “Tram Co Flyer”.

Federal Member for Fairfax Ted O’Brien launched the Nambour Cup in 2014.

“The toads start in the centre of a large circle and the first one to cross the perimeter is the winner. With such a large field this year we’ll have to have a couple of heats first though,” Mr O’Brien said.

Funds raised though the Cup go to a special program Supporting Teenagers with Education, Mothering and Mentoring (STEMM) which operates out of Burnside High School.

“Everyone deserves an education and every mother knows how demanding parenting can be, so to wrap these young women with support mechanisms which allow them to thrive at both education and parenting is such a wonderful cause,” Mr O’Brien explained.

STEMM Coordinator Jacqui Deane said the Nambour Cup has always been a hit with the girls, even if it did elicit a few squeals.

“We all really appreciate the community getting behind the girls like this,” Ms Deane said.

“The funds raised help us cover the costs of our breakfast program, the creche which is really important to the girls, and providing a school bus.”

For the record, the 2020 cup winner was “Rogo’s Rocket” sponsored by former Sunshine Coast Council Division 10 Councillor, Greg Rogerson.