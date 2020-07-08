The Met is ready to host your next big event

The Sunshine Coast’s cultural and creative playground is back in business and welcoming artists and musicians, visitors and audiences, party planners and event organisers once more.

Metropolitan, known as the MET, is a purpose-designed hub of breezy outdoor spaces and all-weather venues in the beating heart of Maroochydore City Centre.

The MET offers affordable and flexible spaces for hire and caters to small and large-scale events from ticketed concerts for 2000 people to an intimate celebration for four.

The jewel in the MET’s crown is a 2000sqm grassed Amphitheatre surrounding a fully powered Stage, ideal for outdoor festivals, pop-up cinemas, music performances, markets and exhibitions for 2000 people at a time.

The Workspace is a flexible functions room designed for industry workshops and private events with an adjacent covered veranda and alfresco Courtyard available to accommodate larger groups.

Hiring the MET’s spaces also allows access to the MET Bar, a custom-designed container bar with a fenced-off licensed drinking area.

These free-flowing spaces can be exclusively hired year-round in various combinations to suit requirements.

Events at the MET include free WIFI, shared use of unisex and accessible toilet facilities and event infrastructure including seating, tables, water and power access and some audio-visual equipment.

Opening in August 2019, the MET quickly established itself as a creative cornerstone of arts and culture, hosting the 2019 Horizon Festival Hub and demonstrating its versatility over 10 days of concerts, performances, art installations, activities and public events.

Following a hiatus to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, the MET is ready to again safely and professionally help individuals, businesses and community groups host an unforgettable event.

Contact SunCentral Maroochydore City Activation Team project manager Bronwyn Adams on (07) 5452 7274 or via mccmetropolitan.com.au/hire/ to plan your next event.