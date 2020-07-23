The Kenilworth Community Transport Service is here to stay

Kenilworth residents will continue to benefit from a volunteer-led transport and operated service after Sunshine Coast Council today (23 July) approved support for the Kenilworth Community Transport Service.

Supported by council’s Transport Levy the service provides a transport option for the relatively isolated community of Kenilworth.

Division 10 Councillor David Law said the pre-booked service was established in June 2019, in partnership with council and the community, under the guidance of the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

“The service has been a success with a number of residents regularly travelling to Nambour, Maleny, Mapleton, Eumundi and Yandina,” Cr Law said.

“One of the main benefits of the Kenilworth Community Transport Service is that it provides a cost-effective transport option for Kenilworth residents operated by Kenilworth residents.

“At a low, flat fee of $8 per return trip, Kenilworth residents living within a 6.5km radius of the Kenilworth Post Office can access critical services such as medical appointments.

“As part of the COVID-19 safety response, some restrictions have been implemented to help protect the health and safety of the Kenilworth community and drivers.”

A report to consider changes to the service will be presented to council as part of a future Ordinary meeting.

For more information about the service visit council’s website https://www.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/Living-and-Community/Roads-and-Transport/Public-Transport/Kenilworth-Community-Transport-Service-trial.