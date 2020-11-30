The Events Centre, Caloundra Celebrates 40 Years of Entertainment!

The Events Centre, Caloundra (TEC) is proud to be celebrating 40 years of providing the Sunshine Coast with entertainment and community events, as well as business events, gala dinners and many other events.

Initially named the Caloundra Cultural Centre, The Events Centre was built and officially opened in 1980 by the former Landsborough Shire Council. In March 2005 Caloundra Civic Cultural Centre undertook a re-branding program, creating The Events Centre, Caloundra brand.

Over the past 40 years TEC has welcomed headline acts such as Billy Connolly, Roy Orbison, Lee Kernaghan, America, Chris Isaak, Air Supply, INXS Michael Hutchence, Don McLean, Paul Kelly, Suzi Quatro, Oliva Newton John, Little River Band/John Farnham, Midnight Oil and many other great names, including emerging and local artists. TEC has welcomed hundreds of thousands of patrons over the years, and provided millions of dollars in economic benefit for Caloundra and the region.

Part of the TEC’s success over the years has been the dedication of their loyal and passionate staff, with some employees still at TEC since opening! Over the past 40 years, TEC staff have delivered exceptional customer service and have been the friendly faces Sunshine Coast patrons have come to know and love.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic TEC is now one of the busiest performing arts theatres in Queensland following the introduction of industry leading COVID-Safe Plans which includes social distancing, sanitisation protocols, contact tracing, and a range of strict procedures endorsed by the state government.

TEC has a diverse mix of entertainment coming up with exciting years ahead. To see what’s coming up at TEC please visit www.theeventscentre.com.au