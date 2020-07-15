Ted O’Brien’s COVID Safe Road Trip visits Coolum

Ted O’Brien is on his COVID Safe road trip this week, visiting nine sites across the Fairfax electorate.

Wednesday morning at Coolum and Ted spoke with the local chamber of commerce and residents about post-COVID recovery plans together with issues residents/business owners are raising.

Step 3 of Australia’s COVID Safe restrictions allows Federal Member for Fairfax Ted O’Brien to get back to the road trips he has undertaken every season since being elected.

“I know people will want to talk about the Coronavirus and how they’ve been affected, the Federal Government’s response, border closures and what a COVID safe future will look like,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Many businesses are still struggling and there are still people out of work. Others are forging a path forward and doing what they can to embrace the ‘new normal’.

“I’m keen to hear people’s ideas for future government support and in particular I want to talk with people about ways the Sunshine Coast can best navigate a post-COVID recovery,” he said.