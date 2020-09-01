Super Penthouse finds a buyer

Views to Lake Weyba from the Super Penthouse

Seven days is all it took to find a buyer for the stunning 400m2 Parkridge Noosa signature penthouse as the award winning mixed use development notches up $9m in sales over the past week.

Parkridge Noosa sales manager Jeremy Gilmore said he was inundated with enquiry from local and Brisbane buyers following the release of the signature penthouse to the market and it didn’t take look for a couple from Sunshine Beach to sign a contract and make it their future home.

“The couple prefer to remain anonymous, but they both could not be happier with their new home. They had chosen another of our apartments but were drawn to the signature penthouse’s single level, abundant size, outstanding outlook and premium fixates and fittings.

“We are naturally thrilled with the sale and if we had more apartments of this size, I am confident that we could sell more but there was just one available which will make this couple very happy for many years to come,” Jeremy said.

Altum Property Group director Alex Rigby said while it was pleasing to sell the signature penthouse, there was still a broad selection of apartments to choose from following the release of the third and final stage of the project.

“The good news is that it’s not too late to purchase at Parkridge Noosa, we still have a very good selection of two and three bedroom apartments along with a number of spacious penthouses for sale. The penthouses are up to 260m2 in size and boast phenomenal views along with exquisite design and quality appointments.

“We are delighted to sell $9m in apartments over the past week, we are now at around $170m in sales since we launched in late 2017 and there’s no sign of slowing down as people make the lifestyle choice to downsize from their family home without compromising on size and quality,” Alex said.

Mr Rigby said Hutchinson Builders have commenced construction of the third and final stage at Parkridge Noosa which has been earmarked for completion in late 2021.

“Hutchinson Builders have done a phenomenal job in the construction of apartments within Parkridge, they recently won the Master Builders award for the $5m – $50m category in the previously completed stage which is a reflection of the high quality finishes, attention to detail and clever design of this project,” Alex said.

Parkridge Noosa has easy access to the world class Noosa Springs Golf and Spa Resort and golfing enthusiasts have provision for golf buggy access and parking.

Within Parkridge there is a range of outstanding amenity such as a boutique professional gymnasium and 25m lap pool, while the stunning Fish Parkridge restaurant and a local convenience store all spill out onto an enormous expanse of lush grassy parkland.

Noosa’s stunning beaches, world class restaurants, cafes and boutiques as well as local entertainment, sporting and cultural centres are all within easy reach.

The Parkridge Noosa sales office is open to the public from 10am to 2pm daily. For more information, visit: www.parkridgenoosa.com or to arrange a personal viewing call Jeremy on 0418 943 787.