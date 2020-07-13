Sunshine Coast volunteers receive $65,000 leg up through Morrison Government grants

Volunteers at twenty Sunshine Coast organisations in the Federal electorate of Fisher are among tens of thousands across Australia benefiting from the Morrison Government’s support through the Volunteer Grants Program at this challenging time. These grants will provide, among much more, new uniforms for the 5th Light Horse Regiment Maleny Troop, new computer equipment for Vinnies in Caloundra and training in helping the aged for volunteers at Blackall Range Care Group.

Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace, who advocated on behalf of the twenty organisations selected, announced the $65,000 in grants at the Mooloolaba Surf Club. The Mooloolaba Surf Life Savers have received $4,950 for improved safety and security through new CCTV cameras and a fob accessed security door at the club.

Mr Wallace said that volunteers have been critical during these difficult times.

“At the best of times the energy, expertise and time our volunteers give to others supports those most in need and represents what Australian communities are all about – giving a helping hand. During this COVID-19 crisis more than ever they have provided an essential lifeline for many.” Mr Wallace said.

“I’m glad to see that our local organisations will now get some help in continuing to support families, provide employment pathways for young people and strengthen community resilience. Volunteers rarely ask for anything, they just get on with the job. With these grants, the Morrison Government is once more giving them a leg up at a difficult time.”

Andrew Wallace MP with Andrew Cairns, President of the Mooloolaba Surf Life Saving Club near the proposed site of their new CCTV cameras.

Andrew Cairns, President of the Mooloolaba Surf Life Saving Club, said “On Christmas day just gone one of our volunteers who gives up his time for the bathing public had his bike stolen while he was patrolling the beach. The money will help secure members and their gear while they are performing a valuable service for others. This money makes a massive difference to how we can engage with our 490 active members and to instilling confidence that when they are doing that community service they can sit down on the beach and not have to worry about things that are beyond their control. On behalf of our members and the bathing public I’d like to thank Andrew and the Federal Government for providing this grant.”

Twenty grants of between $1,000 and $5,000 are being provided in Fisher to help community organisations buy equipment, pay fuel costs, or train volunteers.

The organisations in Fisher receiving grants are:

5 th Light Horse Regiment Maleny Troop who receive $5,000 for new uniforms and horse riding equipment,

Light Horse Regiment Maleny Troop who receive $5,000 for new uniforms and horse riding equipment, Bamboo Projects Education in Mooloolaba who receive $4,740 for volunteers’ fuel costs,

Beerburrum School of Arts who receive $5,000 for a new PA and entertainment system,

Blackall Range Care Group in Maleny who receive $4,970 for training in helping the aged,

Chancellor State College P&C Association in Sippy Downs who receive $1,000 for computer equipment,

Currimundi Combined Probus Club who receive $2,990 for computer equipment,

Glass House Mountains State School who receive $2,220 for a cash register and safe food storage for the tuck shop,

Lions Club of Mooloolaba who receive $2,000 for a defibrillator,

Maleny Agricultural Show Society who receive $5,000 for upgrading computer equipment, furniture and a PA system,

Maleny RSL Sub-branch who receive $1,600 for computer equipment,

Mooloolaba Netball Club who receive $4,000 for secure on-site storage,

Mooloolaba Surf Life Saving Club who receive $4,950 for safety improvements,

Palmwoods Bowls Club who receive $2,000 for computer equipment,

Palmwoods Girl Guides who receive $1,800 for kitchen equipment and the reimbursement of volunteer fuel costs,

Rosies Youth Mission in Caloundra who receive $1,500 for police checks for key volunteers,

St Vincent de Paul in Caloundra and Landsborough who receive $1,900 and $2,400 respectively for computer equipment and training,

STEPS Charity in Caloundra who receive $5,000 for training for the STEPS Autism Trek 2020,

The Caloundra Committee of Services to the Aging (CCSA) who receive $4,990 for computer and gardening equipment,

Kawana Scout Group, who receive $1,870 for a defibrillator and first aid kits.

Mr Wallace said that the Morrison Government is committed to helping the Sunshine Coast recover from COVID-19 by supporting local businesses and boosting the good work of our volunteers.

“We are committed to staying on top of COVID-19 and to helping this region recover from its serious economic impacts. These grants are another small contribution to getting the Sunshine Coast back on track.” Mr Wallace said.

For a full list of successful recipients and information about Volunteer Grants, go to: https://www.communitygrants.gov.au/grants/volunteer-grants-activity-2019-20

Image: Andrew Wallace MP with Andrew Cairns, President of the Mooloolaba Surf Life Saving Club near the proposed site of their new CCTV cameras.