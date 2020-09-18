Sunshine Coast local shows benefit from grants program

Local shows across the state will continue to delight, entertain and connect communities with 130 show societies and associations receiving more than $2.1 million from the Queensland Government’s Show Societies Grants Program, to help conduct their annual show.

Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe said the importance of the local show will be even greater in 2021, helping Queensland communities unite and recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The local show plays an enormous role in bringing communities together to meet, compare, compete and most importantly, connect,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“With many shows having to be cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, their return will give local communities a much-needed lift.

“The local show is such an important part of the fabric of our regions, towns and cities, and offer a terrific opportunity for locals to showcase their produce, livestock and workmanship.

“On top of that, they give local economies a boost right across the state.

“I appreciate the time and preparation involved in making each show a success and I applaud the work the show societies carry out, usually with limited resources.”

Across the region, the grants will assist Show Societies including:

• Eumundi Park Recreation & Showgrounds Association – $6,770

• Kenilworth Show and Rodeo Sub-Committee – $8,431

• Maleny Show Society – $12,326

• Noosa A H & I Society – $14,419

• Sunshine Coast Agricultural Show Society – $38,254

• Woodford A P & I Assn Inc – $7,663

The Show Societies Grants Program provides financial support for operating costs associated with conducting annual agricultural shows, and costs towards the construction and maintenance of showground assets.

Additionally, Show Societies who own their grounds may use up to 50 per cent of their funding towards new infrastructure works that meet the required timeframe and program objectives.

Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies (QCAS) General Manager, Trevor Beckingham OAM said the funding was important in helping the show societies deliver the shows.

“Many of the smaller show societies in particular, would find it extremely difficult to conduct their local show without this assistance from the Queensland Government,” Mr Beckingham said.

“I’d like to thank the Queensland Government for its ongoing support, which will help in opening the gates once again.”

The 2020-21 Show Societies Grants Program allocations range from just over $6,000 for small show societies up to more than $151,000 for the Royal National Agricultural and Industrial Association of Queensland to conduct the Ekka.

For more information: www.dlgrma.qld.gov.au/ssgp