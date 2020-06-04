Sunshine Coast Holiday Parks welcome local visitors this winter

Holidaymakers are spoilt for choice with views from Cotton Tree Holiday Park.

Sunshine Coast residents are being urged to make use of a much-needed staycation in their own backyard for their next winter holiday as the region’s holiday parks roll out the welcome mat for everyone.

Sunshine Coast Council’s popular holiday parks, including Dicky Beach, Mooloolaba, Maroochydore, Cotton Tree, Mudjimba and Coolum are now open to all Queenslanders and taking bookings including for the school holidays, which start 27 June.

Sunshine Coast Council Economy Portfolio Councillor Jason O’Pray encouraged people to make use of this rare opportunity that normally sees 70 per cent of winter accommodation booked by interstate travellers.

“The Sunshine Coast is a leading destination for tourism in Queensland,” Cr O’Pray said.

“Council recently invested $3.5 million into the upgrade of the Mooloolaba Beach Holiday Park which resulted in 60 larger sites, and improved access to new amenities including a camp kitchen with beach views, some elevated camp sites and improved connections to the beachside boardwalk.

“Our Holiday Parks are extremely popular and are normally booked years in advance, so there’s a fantastic opportunity for people to snap up a booking they normally would have missed out on. “All six holiday parks front the beach so what better opportunity to beat the COVID-19 blues by spending some time at one of our parks.

“We still have vacancies but more importantly, we have cracking weather, so I encourage everyone to pen in a visit to the Sunshine Coast this winter.”

People can book directly at www.sunshinecoastholidayparks.com.au

Caravan sites start from $49 per night, and cabin accommodation sites start from $166 per night.

Residents are urged to take personal responsibility for hygiene, including washing hands before and after use at public facilities including bringing hand sanitiser and disinfectant wipes to use on surrounding surfaces as an extra precaution.

Park Operators have increased cleaning on many facilities, but COVID-19 hygiene is everyone’s responsibility.

For the latest information about council facilities and services and business assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.