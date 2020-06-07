Sunshine Coast Council’s field and court sporting facilities reopen

Caloundra Indoor Stadium is ready for players to take to the court. Image © 2019 Eyes Wide Open Images Barry Alsop

It’s time to dust off the footy boots and get out the netball gear because Sunshine Coast Council will reopen four of its major sporting fields from today, Monday 8 June.

The reopening follows the State Government releasing its Industry COVID Safe Plan for Field Sports and Fitness Facilities.

Council will today reopen the following venues:

AFL is a popular sport played at the Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex

Sunshine Coast Stadium/Kawana Sports Precinct

Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex

Nambour Showgrounds

Caloundra Indoor Stadium

The Industry COVID Safe Plan – Field Sports released last week enables outdoor fields to accommodate multiple playing spaces or zones, with three zones of up to 20 people permitted across ovals and fields and up to 20 people per court for sports such as netball.

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said these Council managed sports venues were now taking bookings for all field and court sports, within the guidelines of the approved Industry Plans.

“I know many community clubs will be itching to get back on the field so this is great news for many children, organisations and athletes,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“However, we must not undo all of the good work that has been done to flatten the curve.

“So, I am calling on everyone who uses these facilities to ensure that the COVID Safe guidelines are strictly followed.

“COVID hygiene is everyone’s responsibility.

“Maximum occupancy must be adhered to at all times, wash your hands regularly and people must stay at home if they are unwell.

“Clubs and organisations need to ensure they have COVID Safe officers appointed and adhere closely to the maximum people allowed at a location at any one time.”

The State Government’s Industry COVID Safe Plans for Field Sports applies to all sporting fields across the Sunshine Coast, many of which are leased to the community where clubs will need to implement their guidelines.

For more information visit https://www.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/Experience-Sunshine-Coast/Sports-and-Leisure/Sports-Complexes-and-Fields.

Resources to assist businesses with reopening and managing COVID-safe requirements are available on the Queensland Government website. A number of measures to support local businesses are also available from Council’s website.

For the latest information about council facilities and services and business assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.