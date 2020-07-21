Sunshine Coast Council’s COVID-19 grants to help hundreds in the community

Coolum Football Club’s dreams of being a more inclusive club and installing accessibility ramps are now a reality thanks to a $10,000 grant from Sunshine Coast Council.

It comes as council yesterday (Monday 20 July) announced the second stage of successful applicants from its COVID-19 Community Response Grants. Stage two consists of 104 applications being awarded more than $435,000.

A record 351 applications were received, with 97 successful applicants announced in stage one last month.

Community Portfolio Councillor David Law said more than $800,000 would be injected into the local economy from stages one and two, with many of these grants going to community facility improvement projects.

“We’re investing in well-developed projects that are ready to get started and can be successfully completed, with priority given to proposals that engage local contractors and procure from local businesses,” Cr Law said.

Coolum Football Club Secretary and Treasurer Elyse Duffy said the club was thrilled to receive the grant which would help improve access to their barbecue area plus allow people of all abilities to participate.

“We have more than 400 registered members and a lot of children at our club,” Ms Duffy said.

“Being able to install accessibility ramps means so much to our club as we’d like to be more inclusive for everyone to access sport and facilities here.

“We have more than 33 teams and host home and away games, so this impacts so many clubs right across the Sunshine Coast.”

Range Community Gym & Fitness Centre (Mapleton) Association will receive $10,000 towards expanding the gym floor area to allow more participants to stay active and healthy while remaining COVID safe.

Instructor Paul Parker said the grant would make a huge difference to its largely senior member base.

“It’s been run by the community since 2001 and is a great place that makes a real difference to members’ health and social wellbeing,” Mr Parker said.

“This grant will help continue that strong community spirit.”

Funding will benefit a wide range of community groups including:

· Queensland Country Women’s Association Palmwoods Branch – $10,000 towards ceiling asbestos removal project

· Maroochydore Football Club – more than $4600 to install a solar power system to offset electricity costs

· Suncoast Gem and Fossicking Club – more than $6700 towards replacement of flooring

· Sunshine Coast Arts Industry Precinct – more than $9600 towards improvements to the Black Box Theatre.

Works that can be easily completed when the facility is temporarily closed, and projects that will help to reduce environmental impact and increase the self-sufficiency of community organisations, also did well in this competitive round.

“That’s a win-win for our community with the grants supporting the successful applicants and local jobs by stimulating the local economy at a time when businesses are seeking to recover from the impacts of the pandemic,” Cr Law said.

Not-for-profit community groups are encouraged to subscribe to council’s Grants and Funding eNews to keep up to date with grant opportunities.

Council grants officers are available to discuss community group’s projects and funding needs on 5420 8616, or via grants@sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au.

Details of successful applicants can be found here.