Sunshine Coast City Hall breaks ground

Sunshine Coast Council today broke new ground on the Sunshine Coast City Hall project.

Mayor Mark Jamieson joined construction contractor McNab Sunshine Coast Manager Carl Nancarrow to turn the first sod, starting construction on the future Council headquarters within the new Maroochydore City Centre.

Mayor Jamieson said the building would be a significant community asset and one that would be remembered for playing an important part in helping the region’s economy recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Council endorsed the concept plan for the building in May 2019 and it’s exciting to see work getting underway today,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“Council understands the importance of construction projects proceeding at this time to build momentum in the economy and provide local jobs when they are needed most.

“The economic impact of starting construction on this project now cannot be understated with a forecast 300 jobs likely to be established in construction and supply chain industries over the life of this project.

“This comes at an important time as the region starts to make its way through the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, by creating new employment opportunities for local tradespeople and suppliers.”

Mayor Jamieson said the project would deliver a building with a 5 Star Green Star rating. The Green Building Council recognises this rating as ‘Australian Best Practice’.

“Council’s headquarters – our region’s seat of democracy – will be in the geographic heart of the region, expanding our connections with, and accessibility to, our customers.

“Its design is consistent with our vision for the Sunshine Coast to be Australia’s most sustainable region, healthy, smart, creative, by reflecting our people, our culture and our natural elements,” he said.

Mr Nancarrow said the large project was a shot in the arm for the local economy at a time the region was emerging from the impact of COVID-19.

“Securing a project of this scale right now is not only important for McNab, it’s a major injection into the local construction industry and economy,” Mr Nancarrow said.

“We think the Sunshine Coast region has a very bright future, and commend Sunshine Coast Council and SunCentral for the leadership and confidence they are demonstrating in our region,” he said.

“It’s not every day we get to build a new landmark city hall, and we’re very proud that we can now bring Sunshine Coast Council’s vision to life now that we have the green light to commence works on site over the coming weeks.

The City Hall building is under construction at the corner of South Sea Islander Way and First Avenue, Maroochydore. It will include Customer Contact, Council Chamber, retail spaces and office accommodation for approximately 600 council staff.

