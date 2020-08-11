Sunshine Coast and Noosa projects announced through $50 million stimulus package

Revitalising the Mooloolaba Foreshore, developing a new Beerwah Community Meeting Place, and upgrading the Peregian Beach Boardwalk are just some of the local projects to be funded with the Queensland Government’s $50 million Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said 1500 jobs would be supported or created with the funding going to 12 South East Queensland councils for 63 projects under the Queensland Government’s $50 million Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package.

“Throughout the Sunshine Coast Regional Council and Noosa Shire Council areas, 18 projects are receiving $8.81 million which the councils estimate will create or support more than 680 local jobs,” the Premier said.

“This package builds on the $50 million allocated to the 12 SEQ councils through the COVID Works for Queensland program to make $100 million worth of job-creating projects aimed at helping the region unite and recover from the impacts of the global pandemic.

“This package is an integral part of Queensland’s plan to stimulate the economy at a time when the major economies across the globe are hurting.”

Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe said the positive effects will be felt almost immediately.

“The Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package will help our councils build new and upgraded infrastructure and give their communities’ economies a boost,” he said.

“From Noosa to the Gold Coast and from Toowoomba to Moreton Bay, councils estimate more than 1500 jobs will be created or supported through 63 projects for the communities.

“This is a fantastic result for our most densely populated region, which has felt the effects of the pandemic more than anywhere else in Queensland through the forced closure of businesses and borders.

“Our councils have also been doing it tough with the closure of services, provision of community support concessions and reduced revenue, including rates and charges revenue, all while leading their communities.

“This program is allowing the councils to fast-track new infrastructure and community assets, and in doing so, helping to get the communities back on their feet faster.”

Sunshine Coast Regional Council Mayor Mark Jamieson thanked the Queensland Government for the initiative.

“It has been a particularly tough time and these projects are designed to create jobs and give the local economy a much needed boost,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“We are ready to get shovels in the ground as soon as possible to make sure the benefits are delivered to the community sooner.”

The councils eligible for Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package funding are Brisbane City, Gold Coast City, Ipswich City, Lockyer Valley Regional, Logan City, Moreton Bay Regional, Noosa Shire, Redland City, Scenic Rim Regional, Somerset Regional, Sunshine Coast Regional and Toowoomba Regional Councils.

For more information: www.dlgrma.qld.gov.au/unite-and-recover

Sunshine Coast Regional Council

• Beerwah Community Meeting Place- a new community hub with indoor and outdoor meeting rooms, flexible room sizes and kitchen facilities. $1.65 million and estimated to create or support 11 jobs.

• Albany Lakes Park- stage one construction of new park for pre-school to late primary school children. $150,000 and estimated to create or support one job.

• Grahame Stewart Park All-abilities change room- construction of a Changing Places (accessible public toilets) facility. $200,000 and estimated to create or support 2 jobs.

• Mooloolaba Foreshore Revitalisation Stage One Northern Parkland- State contribution of $4.5 million to revitalise the Mooloolaba Foreshore Parkland as a renewed tourist asset to attract domestic tourists. Estimated to create or support 597 jobs.

Noosa Shire Council

• Public Amenities Upgrade and Renewal – renewal and upgrades of a number of facilities across the Shire. $220,000 and estimated to create or support around two jobs.

• Boreen Point Campground Upgrades – upgrades to enhance the facilities and improve tourist experience. $410,000 and estimated to create or support more than three jobs.

• Peregian Beach Boardwalk Upgrade – upgrade to boardwalk north of Lifeguard Tower 57. $230,000 and estimated to create or support around two jobs.

• Sunshine Beach Road Pathway Lighting Upgrade – installation of compliant lighting adjacent to recently completed path. $150,000 and estimated to create or support one job.

• Noosa Regional Gallery Foyer and Amenities Upgrade – works to improve visitor experience at the Gallery. $200,000 and estimated to create or support one job.

• Tinbeerwah Hall Cladding and Roof Refurbishment – upgrades to hall to improve condition and extend life of facility. $150,000 and estimated to create or support one job.

• Playground Renewal – upgrade of two playgrounds at Noosa Waters and Lake Macdonald. $175,000 and estimated to create or support one job.

• New Amenities United Synergies Community Centre – new amenities including laundry, shower and toilet facilities for homeless and at risk. $60,000 and estimated to create or support up to one job.

• Eenie Creek Road Pedestrian Bridge – bridge refurbishment of important link between schools and community. $100,000 and estimated to create or support up to one job.

• Lifeguard Tower Renewal Works – painting and refitting of Noosa Beach lifeguard towers. $57,000 and estimated to create or support up to one job.

• Sunshine Beach Skate Park shade structure – installation of new shade structure over recently refurbished skate park. $150,000 and estimated to create or support more than one job.

• Noosa Triathlon Club Storage – installation of new shelving in club rooms to better accommodate equipment. $3,000 project.

• The J Community Centre Seating refurbishment – recovering and repair of ageing tiered seats. $100,000 and estimated to create or support up to one job.

• Noosa District Netball Association Court Upgrades – State contribution of $310,000 to upgrade four courts from bitumen to acrylic surfaces improving player safety as part of the masterplan for the precinct that supports nine clubs and over 3,000 participants. It is estimated to support or create 54 jobs.