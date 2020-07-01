Sunshine Coast Airport ready to reopen terminal, resume flights

Sunshine Coast Airport

Sunshine Coast Airport is gearing up to reopen its terminal and recommence selected domestic services from next week.

Sunshine Coast Airport Chief Executive Officer Andrew Brodie said regular passenger flights between Sunshine Coast and Sydney have been confirmed from 10 July.

“From next Friday, we’ll host a daily flight to Sydney with Jetstar and up to five services a week with Virgin Australia, and we anticipate that offering will grow as further border and travel restrictions are lifted,” Mr Brodie said.

“We’re also incredibly excited to launch our new three times a week Cairns service from Friday 17 July with Alliance Airlines, marking the first time ever we’ve flown north from the Sunshine Coast.

“It’s a strong sign of recovery for our airport, and will be a welcome boost for many industries and businesses – like car hire, private transfer companies, accommodation providers and tourism operators – who have been hit hard by COVID-19.

“We urge locals to fly local and book a flight from the Sunshine Coast and encourage their southern visitors to do so too.”

Mr Brodie said extra measures were being put in place throughout the airport’s terminal to ensure passengers travelled COVID-Safe.

“We’ll be taking extra precautions to protect against the spread of COVID-19 such as extra cleaning, and introducing measures to limit contact surfaces and dwelling areas,” he said.

“As part of this, we’ll also only be allowing travelling passengers through security screening and into our Departures terminal.

“Everyone has a part to play in helping stop the spread, and we ask them to follow the industry-approved guidelines provide before they fly, while travelling through our airport and once on the plane.

“Make sure you download the COVID-Safe App, book car parking online, use online check in systems, wash your hands often and don’t travel if you feel unwell.”