Sun, Surf and Soul returns to Kings Beach with Caloundra Music Festival tickets now on sale

With limited capacity due to COVID-19, it’s now more important than ever to snap up tickets quickly during the first release, on sale today (23 June) from 9am.

Sunshine Coast Division 2 Councillor Terry Landsberg said Caloundra would come alive to the sounds of a diverse line-up of entertainment featuring the best of the Australian music industry.

“We are excited to invite our festival family back again and provide some much-needed entertainment over the October long weekend.

“I encourage people to book their accommodation and make a weekend of it here in Caloundra and the Sunshine Coast area, in what is the last long weekend in Queensland of the year, as we have plenty of attractions and activities to enjoy,” Cr Landsberg said.



Festival Director Richie Eyles said the Caloundra Music Festival family had been very, very patient.

“We’re pumped to officially announce our return,” Mr Eyles said.

“We’re embracing the opportunity to change things up a little and we’re working hard to ensure we comply with all requirements to run a COVID safe event for our community.

“The artist playing schedule will be across four stages and has been themed loosely each day. The Friday line-up includes a mix of rock, blues, roots and reggae bands, a more alternative mix of artists on the Saturday, and Sunday will be a great day for the family with a mix of music genres for all ages.”.



Other changes include a reduced event footprint with fewer road and footpath closures and less impact on park users before, during and after the event.

Youth tickets (13-17yrs) can only be purchased with an adult ticket, with a limit of four (4) youth tickets per adult ticket. Youth will also need to enter the festival with the adult ticketholder.

Kings Club, now 18+ at all times, will still offer a premium viewing platform but will not have a stage or dance area.

Outdoor events with dancing must still operate in accordance with a Qld Health approved COVID Safe Event Plan that must include controls to manage crowding in dance areas.

The Caloundra Music Festival is an event initiative of Sunshine Coast Council and supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland. This event features on the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar, which is expected to deliver $215 million for the state’s economy in the first half of 2021.