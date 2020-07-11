Storm honour home state with jersey addition

A new logo will adorn Melbourne Storm’s gameday NRL jerseys from tonight as the club pays tribute to its home state and those who are facing difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the strict restrictions enforced to curtail the spread of the virus, Storm has been based on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland since late last month and will continue to play away from home in the foreseeable future.

However that doesn’t mean Storm’s NRL squad has forgotten about those back at home.

In a player-driven initiative, Melbourne’s players will wear the letter ‘V’ with the words “Our Home – Victoria” proudly on the front of their jerseys as a sign of support for all Victorians.

It will be on show for the first time in tonight’s round nine clash against Canberra Raiders.

“Our players, coaches, staff and board members are conscious of how all Victorians are feeling at the moment, particularly as we enter another period of lockdown and restrictions,” CEO Dave Donaghy said.

“It’s only a small thing, but the players wanted to find a way to remind them, as they run out to play each week, of those who continue to support our great club, through the most trying and difficult of times – our loyal members and fans.

“We’re not sure how long it will be before we can return to play in front of the purple army at AAMI Park.

“But we do know where our home is and that’s Melbourne, Victoria.”

The new logo will also feature on signage in Storm’s dressing room and the players will use the “V” sign at appropriate times to send a message back home.

Storm skipper Cameron Smith said the NRL squad “had not forgotten who we’re playing for and who we’re representing this year”.

“We’re proud of the jersey we’re wearing and we’re proud of who we’re representing – that’s the people of Melbourne and the people of Victoria,” he said.