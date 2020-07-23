State Govt cost of living relief continues to roll out

More than $400 million in Queensland Government COVID-19 relief has helped around 2.1 million Queensland households with their power and water bills – with more financial relief to come.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the $200 rebates have been applied to power bills as the fastest way to get financial relief to households – with the remaining half-a-million south-east Queensland households to receive their $200 rebates soon.

Another $50 credit off power bills will follow from 1 September: a dividend payment to Queenslanders as shareholders in the state’s publicly-owned energy businesses.

“The economic fallout from the pandemic is affecting families and household budgets around the world – including right here in Queensland,” Dr Lynham said.

“Queensland has an economic strategy to drive our recovery by focussing on creating jobs.

“And Queensland has the lowest power prices on the eastern seaboard.

“But this is the most difficult period many Queenslanders have ever experienced and we will help households through.”

Member for Mount Ommaney Jess Pugh said households and small businesses in her electorate had welcomed the rebates.

“Cost of living relief is always important, particularly for young families, people on fixed incomes and jobseekers,” she said.

“But these are unprecedented time, and many of my constituents, like people around the globe, are facing financial stresses they have not seen before.

“Our COVID-19 economic relief package is making a tangible difference to people’s lives.”

Dr Lynham said on top of the $200 utility rebate, the Government was bringing forward a planned $50 dividend payment off power bills – with another $50 dividend locked in for the 2021-2022 financial year.

“This means Queenslanders will receive $250 in utility relief this year – all possible because Queenslanders own their energy assets,” he said.

Dr Lynham encouraged Queenslanders who had not received their utility relief payment on their power bill to contact their electricity retailer.

“As always, I encourage Queenslanders to visit the Smart Savings website to check their eligibility for other Queensland energy concession and rebates.

“And if any Queenslander needs assistance to pay their power bill I urge them to contact their retailer to discuss their options.”