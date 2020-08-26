State government fast-tracks $66 mil in capital works to rebuild Qld’s economy

State Development Minister Kate Jones has today announced the Palaszczuk Government will fast-track eight key projects to create thousands of jobs and leverage more than $330 million in private sector investment in Queensland.



Ms Jones said today’s $66 million capital works announcement was part of Queensland Economic Recovery Plan to rebuild Queensland’s economy.“We’re fast-tracking these projects to get shovels in the ground and workers in jobs at a time Queenslanders need it most,” Ms Jones said.



“Construction is an important part of Queensland’s economic recovery strategy.“Because we’re managing the health response, we’ve already started delivering Queensland’s plan for economic strategy and this is one step in this plan.



“Fast-tracking infrastructure is a major driver for our economic recovery and these projects will lay the ground-work for more than $330 million in private investment over the next two years.



“That means more than 975 construction jobs will be created over the next 12 months and more than 1680 jobs will be created in the long-term.”



The $66 million worth of accelerated projects earmarked for fast-tracking under Economic Development Queensland include:

• Northshore stage one waterfront development – a $7.4 million investment has been brought forward to transform an expansive river edge into a destination for innovation, enterprise and creativity, supporting up to 30 construction jobs



• Carseldine Village development – civil works for stages two and three of the Carseldine Village development due to commence in the next 12 months, which, along with stage one civil works which are currently under construction supports more than 50 construction jobs through a $17 million total investment



• Lumina at the Gold Coast Health and Knowledge Precinct – plans are being brought forward to expand the increasingly popular Cohort coworking, innovation and laboratory space, which is almost at capacity



• Yeppoon development – works for the Capricorn Coast Rail Trail will start in coming weeks, essential structural works on the heritage rail station building are nearing completion



• Roma student health accommodation precinct – construction will begin in coming weeks on the student accommodation precinct by Woollam Constructions, creating 15 jobs



• Sunshine Coast Industrial Park – initial bulk earthworks for stage two, which has Sunshine Coast Regional Council approvals, will begin in coming weeks. A development application for stage two of the industrial park has been lodged with the Sunshine Coast Regional Council



• Yeronga Priority Development Area development – a new Yeronga Community Centre and civil works associated with the redevelopment of the former Yeronga TAFE site that will create 33 construction jobs and facilitate further private sector investment are currently undergoing approvals



• Oxley Priority Development Area development – civil works for stage one are currently being planned and subject to necessary approvals the $5.2 million dollar investment (supporting 17 construction jobs) will commence this year



Ms Jones said a great example were the civil works for stages two and three of the Carseldine Village development due to commence in the next 12 months.



“Along with the current stage one civil works, which is delivering 53 affordable terrace home lots and a 150-bed residential aged care facility to the Carseldine community, the works for stages two and three will support 48 construction jobs through a $14.5 million investment,” Ms Jones said.



“Meanwhile at Northshore, we’ve brought forward a $7.4 million investment that will support up to 30 construction jobs.



“This investment will open up the waterfront to the community as well as support around 300 much needed long term-jobs in small business, innovation, arts, entertainment and tourism across a range of projects.



“All of these projects will play a critical role in the state’s economic recovery, creating long-term jobs and diversifying and strengthening our economy.



“We want to see cranes in the air and boots on the ground to provide certainty for the construction industry and help move the state further along on the path towards economic recovery.”



For further information visit Economic Development Queensland.



See Queensland’s plan for economic recovery here.