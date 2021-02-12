Spotlight Property Group commences work on $30 million dollar Maroochydore City Centre retail development

A rendered impression of the Stage 1 retail development at Maroochydore City, including retailers Spotlight, Harris Scarfe & Anaconda

Alternate view of a rendered impression of the Stage 1 retail development at Maroochydore City, including retailers Spotlight, Harris Scarfe & Anaconda

Aerial perspective

Alternate aerial perspective

Spotlight Property Group has officially unveiled the site of its new $30 million Stage 1 retail development in the heart of Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Spotlight Group Executive Deputy Chairman Zac Fried yesterday announced the Group’s investment in the 4.35 hectare Maroochydore City Centre site located at 53-91 Dalton Drive.

The upcoming commencement of work will generate over 230 full-time jobs during construction and 270 further jobs upon opening, and includes a 11,000m2 retail precinct anchored by Spotlight Group flagship stores Spotlight, Anaconda, and Harris Scarfe, opening early 2022.

Says Spotlight Group Executive Deputy Chairman Zac Fried: “The Sunshine Coast is seeing a significant boom in families, couples and singles relocating from around the country.

This development will generate hundreds of jobs for the local community and help contribute to Queensland’s post-COVID 19 economic recovery. Retail contributions from the site are projected at $11m per annum in direct economic benefit in the region.

The Maroochydore City Centre retail development has been years in the making and demonstrates our confidence in the growth and opportunities to be found here in south east Queensland.”

Mr Bart Mellish, MP, Assistant Minister to the Premier for Veterans’ Affairs, Trade and COVID Economic Recovery said of the project “This is a great win for local jobs- both in construction and ongoing. I commend Spotlight for this project, which will be a fantastic economic boost locally and for the state”.

In line with Sunshine Coast Council’s vision for the city centre, Stage 1 of the development will complement the future, multi-billion dollar Maroochydore City Centre Priority Development Area to be delivered by Walker Corporation, which will include around 160,000sqm of retail, approximately 4000 apartments, and new commercial, dining and hotel precincts.

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said he was pleased to see such a well-known, established brand like Spotlight commit to the new Maroochydore City Centre precinct.

“This is a tremendous outcome for our region, it’s a significant financial investment which will create hundreds of job opportunities during construction as well as when the precinct is open and operating to its full capacity.

Spotlight, Anaconda and Harris Scarfe are well established, national brands and their decision to have a significant presence on the Sunshine Coast really reinforces the work our Council has undertaken to deliver a 21st century, contemporary, attractive and vibrant CBD for our region,” Mayor Jamieson said.

The Maroochydore City Centre development is a joint project between Sunshine Coast Council, Walker Corporation and SunCentral Maroochydore. Future stages of Spotlight Group’s investment in the area will include additional retail, office, tourism and hospitality venues.