Six stunning SoHo townhomes released in Maroochydore CBD

Soho townhomes – street view

Habitat Development Group has released for sale six SoHo (Small office Home office) townhomes at their Market Lane Residences project within the Maroochydore CBD.

Habitat Development Group director Cleighton Clark said the SoHo townhomes provide the opportunity for residents to live and work in the same CBD location while enjoying all of the amenities within the Market Lane Residences.

“The SoHo townhomes have generated a lot of interest since we launched Market Lane Residences last year. The idea of living in a spacious 220m2 home while operating your own business on the ground floor has strong appeal, particularly to those who will benefit from easy access to the many other businesses operating in the new CBD.

“We’ve already sold one of the six townhomes and there’s been a lot of interest from a variety of professional services firms such as bookkeepers, accountants, legal professionals and planners as well as allied health professionals.

Soho townhomes – kitchen living

“Residents enjoy all the benefits of a traditional spacious family home without the daily commute to the office which means more time with family and friends as well as enjoying full access to all Market Lane amenities including the resort style pool and BBQ area, the rooftop terrace and private dining room,” Cleighton said.

Designed by locally based K Architecture, each of the six apartments include four bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms over three levels including a 19 m2 balcony on level 2 and 10 m2 courtyard space on level one. Residents and clients have dual access from the street or rear of the property while each townhome has access to two secure basement car parks.

Soho townhomes – ensuite

“This is a unique opportunity to buy a family size home within the Maroochydore CBD and we understand it’s unlikely to be repeated again. There’s so much going on at the moment with Foundation Place sitting at over 80% committed with new tenants moving in on a daily basis and Council’s City Hall building due for completion in mid 2022.

“There’s a nice inner city CBD feel starting to emerge with commercial and residential buildings co-existing while bustling new dining establishments Market Bistro, Giddy Geisha and Columbian Coffee all opening in the past few months,” Cleighton said.

For more information, visit www.marketlanemaroochydore.com.au or contact Joey Ruskin on 1800 717 709 or email joey@habdev.com.