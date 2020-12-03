Shark Dive Xtreme returns to SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast

It’s the Summer of Sharks at SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast! The Mooloolaba aquarium is giving guests the opportunity to sink their teeth into the world of these fascinating sea creatures during the school holidays and features the return of Shark Dive Xtreme.

Visitors can discover all there is to know about the 11 different shark species at the aquarium through a range of activities focusing on myth-busting, conservation, shark safety, fun facts and more!

Each day of the school holidays, one of SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast’s resident Shark Gurus will be chatting with guests about all things shark-related from 10am – 3pm, answering questions, showcasing artefacts and educating people about how to be shark safe this summer.

Guests can venture below the surface in the famous 80-metre-long Ocean Tunnel to get up close with sharks of all shapes and sizes including Honey the Leopard Shark, Winnie the Wobbegong and Huey, Patches and Pallas the three giant Grey Nurse Sharks!

Visitors aged 14 and above can take their jawsome day out to the next level, by venturing inside the tank with SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast’s NEW Shark Dive Xtreme experience. The exhilarating cageless diving experience is available to divers of all skill sets and guarantees an underwater encounter with sharks!

In addition to new signage with fun facts about sharks, there will be competitions where guests can go into the draw to win a range of prizes! Guests can guess the number of real shark teeth in the jar or snap a photo of themselves in SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast’s giant Megalodon Jaws to win.

The Summer of Sharks is a celebration of sharks and the essential role they play in our ecosystem. SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast wants to give people the opportunity to learn more about these magnificent marine creatures, which are often misunderstood, and are under threat from overfishing, the demand for shark products and habitat destruction.

During the Queensland school holidays, SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast will be open 7 days per week from 9am – 5pm (last entry 4pm). All visitors must pre-book their tickets online in advance.

Visit www.sealifesunshinecoast.com.au for updates, tickets, opening hours and health and safety information.