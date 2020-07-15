Shade sail to be installed over Nambour slide

Children will soon be able to enjoy the fun adventure of the slide located in the Nambour Council Administration Building forecourt next to the library, with a shade sail to be installed this week.

Artist impression

Sunshine Coast Council Division 10 Councillor David Law said he was pleased the slide would soon be open again for youngsters to enjoy under the watchful eye of their parents.

“I’m really pleased to see this shade sail come to fruition and look forward to seeing a hive of COVID-safe activity again in the Nambour forecourt,” Cr Law said.

“Council listened to the community’s feedback and has come up with a great solution that’s sun-safe, visually appealing and doesn’t impede the existing seating area nearby or at the top of the amenities block.”

Council engaged local contractor Cool Outdoor Living to create and install the shade sail.

The shade sail is expected to be installed by Friday (weather and site conditions dependant) and the slide will be reopened once installation is complete.

Artist impression