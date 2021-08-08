Sensible steps lead out of SEQ lockdown

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced South-East Queensland’s lockdown will end as planned at 4pm but some sensible precautions will remain.

The Premier paid tribute to all of those in 11 Local Government Areas whose patience and sacrifice successfully contained the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID 19.

Cairns and Yarrabah LGAs will enter a three-day lockdown after a taxi driver tested positive.

“I want to thank EVERYONE,” the Premier said.

“This was the 15th incursion Queenslanders have faced in recent months and it is the 15th time we have successfully stopped it from spreading.

“None of us could do it on our own.

“It took all of us.

“I’m so proud.”

The Premier paid special tribute to families of seven Brisbane schools who have spent the lockdown period in home quarantine and will remain there.

“As of this morning, 11,177 people were quarantining at home,” the Premier said

“This was to protect everyone else.

“We cannot thank them enough.”

But, the Premier said, Queensland could not afford to let its guard down.

Defences would remain to ensure the virus is kept in check with staged steps out of lockdown that can return if needed.

For the next two weeks:

You can have up to 10 people in homes, including the people that live there

Up to 10 people can gather in public spaces, such as parks and beaches

Businesses and venues that are currently restricted, such as hospitality, gyms, and hairdressers, can now open with 1 person per 4 square metres or 50% ticketed and seated.

Weddings and funeral numbers can occur with 20 people including those officiating.



Schools will re-open but because of the risk to school children:

All school staff and early childhood staff to be given priority for vaccination

All school children from Years 7 to 12 to wear masks at school and while travelling to and from school

Investigations into mask-wearing for younger children including efficacy and provision of smaller sizes

All adults in primary, secondary and special schools to wear masks including teachers and including while teaching

No inter-school sport or activities



Other workers including FIFO, freight and those in distribution centres will also be prioritised for vaccination.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said Queenslanders needed to remain vigilant in the face of the ongoing threat posed by the highly infectious Delta variant.

“Queenslanders have made huge sacrifices throughout this pandemic and as a result we can now ease restrictions,” she said.

“But this pandemic isn’t over yet and we all need to keep doing the things which have kept us safe.

“In the southeast this means wearing your mask, practising good hygiene and maintaining social distancing.

“I want to thank all our frontline health workers and those in our testing clinics and vaccination hubs who are doing such a great job keeping all Queenslanders safe.”

Education Minister Grace Grace thanked the education community for the swift and seamless way remote learning was re-implemented.

“Students, parents and caregivers, teachers, childcare workers and all other education staff have worked together to minimise disruption to learning,” Ms Grace said.

“The introduction of masks at schools for those in Year 7 and above is going to be another challenge.

“But I have no doubt we will continue to see the cooperation and patience we’ve experienced throughout the pandemic across our school communities.”