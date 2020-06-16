Sekisui House welcomes Planning and Environment Court approval

Sekisui House has welcomed the final conditions of approval issued by the Planning and Environment Court, further to its decision to uphold the approval of the Yaroomba Beach development.

Yaroomba Beach Project Director Evan Aldridge said Sekisui House would now be considering the timing of the project in the context of its pipeline of projects nationally.

“We can now undertake a full analysis of the conditions package and recommence design,” Mr Aldridge said.

“We remain committed to this world class project and look forward to advising a construction start date later this year.”

Public Park looking park to the 5 Star The Westin coolum Resort and Spa

The Westin Coolum Resort & Spa lobby and pool area

Rooftop Bar with Mt Coolum backdrop

Evening alfresco dining and entertainment in new coastal village