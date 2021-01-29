SCUH one of Six Pfizer hubs announced for Queensland

From Cairns to the Gold Coast – Queensland has major hospitals across the state ready to deliver the Pfizer vaccine to those of the highest priority.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said Cairns Hospital, Townsville Hospital, Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, Princess Alexandra Hospital, Sunshine Coast University Hospital and Gold Coast University Hospital will act as Queensland’s six ‘hubs’ for the Pfizer vaccine.

“Using these facilities as a base for this rollout means we can manage the logistics of the Pfizer vaccine, which is actually quite complex,” she said.

“It has strict limitations on its storage, transport and distribution which makes it unsuitable for how we would normally rollout a widespread vaccination campaign.

“We have chosen our state’s largest hospitals, from the top and tail of our state.

“Queensland will begin this process as soon as we receive the first Pfizer vaccines from the Federal Government.

“Every day is a step forward in our recovery from this pandemic, but this is a particularly exciting milestone for us all.”

Priority Group 1a would be the first to receive a vaccination.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the group included quarantine and border workers, frontline (COVID) health workers, aged care and disability care staff and aged care and disability care residents.

“When it’s appropriate for you to get a vaccine, I urge you all to do so,” Dr Young said.

“Queensland has fared so well during this pandemic because of the public’s responsiveness. I thank you all.

“We are ensuring we first protect the people who need it most. These are the people who are most at risk of exposure and severe disease.”

To stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 vaccination information for Queensland, visit https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/protect-yourself-others/covid-19-vaccine

Queensland Health is working closely with the Australian Government on the vaccine’s roll out.

Phase 1a:

Quarantine and border workers

Frontline healthcare workers

Aged care and disability care staff

Aged care and disability care residents