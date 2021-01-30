RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifts motorcyclist after head-on crash

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has flown an injured motorcyclist to hospital, after a head-on collision with a four-wheel drive.

The rescue helicopter was called into action around 10.30 this morning (Saturday 30 January).

The pilot landed the aircraft on a stretch of road, near the accident site, west of Beerwah.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics and Queensland Police Service (QPS) officers were also on scene.

The rider, aged in his 20s, was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, in a serious but stable condition.

He suffered arm, leg and suspected internal injuries.

Photos courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue