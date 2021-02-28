Racetrack project generates jobs on the Sunshine Coast

Work starts Monday on a $8.9 million new synthetic track project at the Sunshine Coast Turf Club, creating 24 jobs.

Racing Minister Grace Grace said equine surface specialists Martin Collins Australia would install the new all-weather Polytrack surface at the busy Corbould Park venue.

“Corbould Park is one of Queensland’s busiest training centres, as well as a key racing venue,” she said.

“Replacing the old surface with the latest technology, along with irrigation and drainage works, will be a major boost for racing and training in the south-east corner.

“Importantly, the nine-month project will create 24 jobs.

“Queensland’s racing industry contributes $1.6 billion annually to the state’s economy and supports more than 12,600 full-time equivalent jobs.

“Once the new track is in, the project will deliver increased commercial returns to the club and industry and improved racing and training.”

The synthetic track up-grade is co-funded via the Queensland Government, Racing Queensland and the Sunshine Coast Turf Club.

RQ CEO Brendan Parnell said the benefits of the project would extend beyond the Sunshine Coast.

“Corbould Park is one of the busiest training centers in Queensland with around 400 horses utilising the tracks every day,” Mr Parnell said.

“Technology has advanced rapidly since the original synthetic track was laid, and in the near future, the Sunshine Coast will boast a surface that will provide enhanced training facilities, along with greater flexibility in race scheduling.”

Sunshine Coast Turf Club Chairman Peter Boyce said the new all-weather track would provide the club with a range of opportunities.

“The track will provide our trainers with first-class training facilities and security for racing, being able to race in all weather conditions.”

Image: SCTC Instagram