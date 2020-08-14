Professor Hill retires as USC’s Vice-Chancellor

Professor Greg Hill

After 15 years as an Executive leader at University of the Sunshine Coast, – five as Deputy Vice-Chancellor and 10 as Vice-Chancellor – Professor Greg Hill will retire today (Friday 14 August).

Professor Hill took over as USC’s Vice-Chancellor when it was a single campus on the Sunshine Coast with about 9,000 students. It is now a multi-campus university with six campuses from Fraser Coast to Brisbane (including one that opened this year at Moreton Bay) and more than 18,000 students.

As well as leading the expansion of USC’s footprint in South East Queensland, he played a key role in ramping up USC’s research, range of degrees (now including Law, Engineering and Medical Science), and regional engagement during his tenure.

While COVID-19 restrictions have prevented the University from staging an event to mark Professor Hill’s retirement, an appropriate event will be planned once those restrictions have eased.

USC’s new Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Helen Bartlett will begin work at USC on Monday 17 August.