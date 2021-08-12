Princess Diana train carriage restored as Big Pineapple turns 50

A train carriage which carried Princess Diana and Prince Charles when the pair toured the Big Pineapple thirty eight years ago has been painstakingly restored and will now become a permanent feature at the onsite Diablo Oasis bar as the iconic tourist venue celebrates its 50th birthday.

Diablo Oasis owner Dimitris Limnatitis said the carriage had been in storage for the past twenty years and had been found recently with its original plaque to commemorate the royal visit in 1983.

“When we discovered the carriage with the plaque we thought we’d give it a little bit of TLC and turn it into something people could come along and have their photo taken when they visit the Oasis bar.

“This year marks the 50th birthday of the Big Pineapple so it’s fitting that an iconic Sunshine Coast tourist attraction showcases the legacy of the royal visit to our region on 12 April 1983. For many people Princess Diana was an icon of her generation and she’s just as popular today so we feel that it is fitting that we restore this carriage to commemorate what would have been her 60th birthday this year,” Dimitris said.

Mr Limnatitis opened the tropical inspired Diablo Oasis bar at the Big Pineapple in mid 2020 and earlier this year the venue introduced an iconic Bali hut bar featuring an ever changing cocktail menu and weekly visits from the wide variety of animals within the nearby Wildlife HQ.

“People just love the venue because it’s outdoors and there’s plenty of shade under the trees and we have a nice afternoon breeze as well as a cool and refreshing Diablo Ginger Beer and fantastic street food to help keep everyone comfortable,” Dimitris added.



As part of the venue’s 50th birthday celebration, the first Pineapple Country music event will be held from 2pm this Sunday August 15 featuring internationally renowned singer/songwriter Alex Lloyd, Brad Butcher and Kelly Cork. Tickets are just $35 from Oztix.