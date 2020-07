The Prime Minister visited the Sunshine Coast today with scheduled destinations that included Walker Seafoods, the Ginger Factory and Australia Zoo.

While the Prime Minister had planned multiple days in Queensland, the worsening COVID situation in Victoria, specifically in aged care facilities saw him cancel the remainder of the visit after the Ginger Factory to head back to Canberra.

Here is the Prime Minister’s media conference, held at Walker Seafoods in Mooloolaba.