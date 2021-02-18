Premier declares state-of-the-art new Caloundra high school officially open

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has officially opened the $127.5 million Baringa State Secondary College at Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast.

More than 200 students have enrolled at the new high school, following an 11-month build that created more than 380 local construction jobs.

“We’re investing in major infrastructure in Caloundra to create local jobs and support the growth of this community,” the Premier said.

“There’s nowhere more beautiful to live and work so it’s no wonder we’re seeing huge demand for more services in this region.

“Today is a historic day for the people of Caloundra – Baringa State Secondary College is state-of-the-art.

“By building more schools like this one, we’re able to give thousands more local students a great start at life.

“And with Jason Hunt advocating for locals, I have no doubt we’re only going to see more investment in infrastructure and services locally.”

Member for Caloundra Jason Hunt said the school included an administration centre, library, food studies and hospitality centre, junior learning centre, two-court sports centre, lecture theatre and a science centre.

“Our community has done it tough right throughout COVID-19. This is something for locals to smile about,” he said.

“Baringa State Secondary College is absolutely state-of-the-art. Having schools like this one in our region ensures we can give our children the very best education.

“It also ensures we can continue to cater for strong demand long into the future.

“I’m proud that, through one of the toughest times in our history, the government has made the decision to bring forward investment in new infrastructure projects like this one – meaning hundreds of jobs for local construction workers.

“I’ll continue to advocate for more great projects like this one.”

Education Minister Grace Grace said the Sunshine Coast was a growing community and the Palaszczuk Government was investing in infrastructure to keep pace with that growth.

“We’ve opened five new schools this year, three of them on the Sunshine Coast including Baringa State Secondary College, Palmview State Primary School and Palmview State Special School,” Minister Grace said.

“Construction will also start soon on a new $75 million primary school in Caloundra South set to open in 2022.

“Our investment of $1.9 billion in infrastructure across Queensland this year builds on the $5.2 billion the Palaszczuk Government has put into school infrastructure since 2015.”