Plan to protect Dicky Beach from erosion

Sunshine Coast Council has today (16 June 2020) submitted a development application to ensure a plan is in place to protect Sir Leslie Wilson Park, at Cooroora Street Dicky Beach, from the threat of future severe shoreline erosion.

Dicky Beach Erosion

The development application seeks approval for a rock wall to be built in the future only if the current management option of beach scraping and sand renourishment is no longer feasible.

Although council is putting a plan in place now, there is no timeline proposed for the construction of the rock wall.

Instead, the area and the site conditions will be monitored and council will respond once the current strategy is no longer considered to be effective.

Division 2 Councillor Terry Landsberg said that our coastline was an important part of the Sunshine Coast region and council is planning ahead to make sure we can all enjoy our beaches, coastal parks and pathways now and in the future.

“We’re planning ahead to sustainably manage and protect our beaches, dunes, coastal environment reserves,” Cr Landsberg said.

“This means making sure our shoreline protection structures are in good condition and are resilient to climate change impacts.

“Our Shoreline Erosion Management Plan provides a 10-year plan to address priority erosion issues at specific locations along our 60 kilometres of coastline.

“It outlines preferred management options that are underpinned by sound science, coastal engineering principles and our community values – and council is guided by to ensure the security of the coastline at Dicky Beach.”

Cr Landsberg said council was being proactive and had already completed a number of similar projects to protect the area and building a seawall would be a last resort.

“The sand is replenished on a regular basis and attempts have been made to revegetate and fence the site,” he said.

“Building a rock seawall is the final option available to us, should those strategies no longer be viable or prove unsuccessful.

“The seawall would protect the park, the future coastal pathway and the historic Norfolk Island Pine trees.

“It’s been designed with a similar look and feel to the seawalls already in place at Queen of Colonies Parade, Moffat Beach and Lower Neill Street, Dicky Beach, and would be constructed with natural materials from local quarries with very good longevity, being able to withstand a 1 in 50 year storm event.

“We know our community wants to continue to enjoy our coastal areas well into the future and we’re being proactive to make sure they can.”

Council is the assessment manager and the application will also be referred to the Queensland Government for review.

A rock seawall already exists to protect the two private properties nearby. This seawall, approved by council and the state government, was constructed by property owners as emergency works following a series of erosion events in 2009.