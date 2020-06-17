Palaszczuk Government invests in jobs and infrastructure on the Sunshine Coast

Significant government investments are supporting jobs and building infrastructure on the Sunshine Coast.

Importantly, these investments are also supporting community safety.

And they will support Queensland’s plan to unite and recover from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of that plan is the government’s commitment to invest $50bn in infrastructure projects over the next four years.

Construction of the new police facility at Coolum is very advanced with completion expected by September.

This project is being constructed by local builders and is supporting jobs at a challenging time for local economies everywhere.

A new Police Beat is up and running at Mooloolaba.

The new police facility at Nambour is also advancing.

Mark Ryan in November 2019 announcing work will commence on the new, state-of-the-art Nambour Police building.

The government’s $9 million commitment to provide a new Nambour police station is an important example of a record $2.6bn Police Budget at work.

The $9 million commitment will support an average of 30 direct full-time equivalent jobs during construction.

The Queensland Police Service advises that the tender for the replacement police station at Nambour is on track and is expected to be released and awarded during the first quarter of 2020-21.

The QPS also advises that, weather permitting, the construction stage is scheduled to commence during the first quarter of 2020-21 and is expected to be completed approximately 15 months later.

Building this kind of infrastructure benefits our world class police service and it also benefits the community.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the Palaszczuk Government committed to deliver a new Nambour police station at the last election.

“No other political party made that commitment.

“And we’re getting on with the job.

“Our commitment to the Sunshine Coast stands in stark contrast to the LNP.

“The LNP didn’t commit to a new police facility at Nambour.

“And I am advised by the Queensland Police Service that the Landsborough Police Station was formally vacated as a full-time operational station under the former LNP government.

“Under the Palaszczuk Government new police infrastructure is being built, supporting police and community safety.

“There are more police on the Sunshine Coast than ever before and more police across Queensland than ever before.

“Recently Queensland posted a significant milestone with more than 12,000 police officers now deployed across the state.

“Our police are better trained and better equipped than ever before.

“All front line first responders have body worn cameras, and again that technology was something the LNP refused to fund.

“The LNP talks a lot about crime but when it had the chance it didn’t deliver the necessary investments in police and community safety.

“In stark contrast the Palaszczuk is delivering the police officers, the infrastructure and the resources police need to keep the community safe.

“I commend the Queensland Police Service for its dedication to seeking innovative ways to enhance community safety.

“For example, I am advised that the QPS and Stockland Developments have worked in partnership to deliver a state-of-the-art number plate recognition system to flag and monitor vehicles of interest heading in and out of the Aura development at Caloundra.

“It’s another great example of police working with local communities to further support community safety.

“This is the kind of thinking that epitomises a modern, agile and mobile, world class police service,” Minister Ryan said.