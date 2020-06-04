Opening up Queensland for Queenslanders to camp

From today, Queenslanders can book and enjoy a camping getaway in the state’s National Parks, forests and recreation areas, following the Chief Health Officer’s approval of the necessary COVID-19 plan.

Minister for Environment and Science Leeanne Enoch said Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service managed campgrounds, which were closed due to COVID-19, were once again open to the public with camping set to recommence from today June 4, 2020.

The Minister said bookings were essential to ensure visitors have the appropriate permits.

“Under Queensland’s plan for recovery, we’re easing intrastate travel restrictions,” the Minister said.

“It’s the perfect time for a winter camping escape.

“We want to support tourism through Queensland’s recovery plan: Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs and driving and camping holidays are a terrific way to support tourism.

“But, as has always been the case, make sure you go online to get the right camping and vehicle access permits.

“Along with the reopening of camping and recreation areas, facilities such as picnic tables and barbecues that service the camping facilities will also re-open.

“Public shower facilities will remain closed.

“And capacity in some locations may be reduced to maintain appropriate numbers for social distancing in the interests of community health and in line with Queensland Health directions.

“Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers are working hard to ensure that Queenslanders are kept safe when visiting our world class national parks and state forests.”

Minister Enoch thanked Queenslanders for their patience while measures were put in place to reopen campgrounds and booking systems.

“Queenslanders love a camping holiday. We have some of the most beautiful national parks in the world and it’s great to see so much enthusiasm from people to get out and support local tourism and businesses,” she said.

Visitor numbers will be restricted in the Cooloola and Bribie Island recreation areas where a specific COVID-19 Access Authority will be required to enter these locations.

COVID-19 Access Authorities are available online for no additional cost to the normal requirements of purchasing vehicle access and camping permits and are a mandatory requirement for access to these four-wheel-drive recreation areas. Please check the website for details.

Queenslanders should check the park alerts website before leaving home to ensure they are equipped with up-to-date information.

Important information about bookings:

Bookings must be made online and will not be accepted by telephone or through QPWS counters or agents.

For bookings, please visit www.qld.gov.au/camping and for park alerts please visit https://parks.des.qld.gov.au/park-alerts/