North Coast Region welcomes Mobile Police Beat to fleet

Minister for Police and Corrective Services and Minister for Fire and Emergency Services the Honourable Mark Ryan joined Deputy Commissioner Doug Smith to launch the Buderim Mobile Police Beat in the North Coast Region.

The Mobile Police Beat will be deployed to Buderim and nearby areas, increasing the visibility and accessibility of local police to the community in Buderim and surrounding suburbs.

Mobile police beats are the hallmark of a modern, agile, proactive police service for Queenslanders.

They enable the Queensland Police Service (QPS) to deliver a highly visible, agile police presence with officers able to take crime reports, victim statements and conduct field interviews while on the ground.

The Buderim Mobile Police Beat will be stationed in the heart of Buderim for members of the public to access police services, seek advice and discuss local matters directly.

While the Buderim Mobile Police Beat will be initially deployed every Monday and Wednesday, its agility means it can also be deployed on other days of the week to other nearby areas as and when it is operationally required.

Deputy Commissioner Smith said he was looking forward to seeing the Mobile Police Beat out in the community.

“We are pleased to be demonstrating the Mobile Police Beat to the community of Buderim,” Deputy Commissioner Smith said.

“With this agile policing solution comes the ability to deploy a policing presence to locations where it is most beneficial to the community.”

“The Mobile Police Beat will provide a greater opportunity for the community to engage with their local police and we are looking forward to strengthening the bond between police and their communities.”

Minister Ryan said the State Government supported the QPS as it launched these mobile police beats across the state.

“It is fantastic to see the Queensland Police Service use this Mobile Police Beat capability to boost police presence and strengthen frontline interactions with businesses and residents.”