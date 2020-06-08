Noosa facilities set to reopen

Most of Noosa’s community facilities will reopen next Monday, June 15, with public health plans in place.

Noosa Aquatic Centre, Noosa Leisure Centre and Noosaville and Cooroy Libraries will reopen on Monday, with limits on the number of people attending the facilities.

Mayor Clare Stewart said reopening these facilities was wonderful news for the community.

“We are excited to be welcoming back patrons, but it’s important that everyone still abides by the health and safety regulations, including social distancing rules,” she said.

“All the facilities will abide by the Queensland Government’s public health directives and COVID-Safe regulations and it’s critical everyone follows the requirements when visiting the facilities.”

Community Facilities Manager Ashley Saward said the aquatic centre would operate on restricted activities for the time being.

“We will reopen for lap swimming, gym and limited programming, while the Leisure Centre will offer a limited group fitness program and some stadium sports.

“Further information and an online booking system will be available on our websites later this week.”

Mr Saward said the Leisure Centre will continue to liaise with key user groups this week regarding possible resumption of stadium sports.

“We know many community clubs are itching to get back on court, however we must ensure all users are aware of their responsibilities and have the necessary plans in place.”

Community Services Director Kerri Contini said libraries would reopen under reduced hours, and with some limitations.

“People will be able to browse and borrow for a maximum of 15 minutes and customer numbers will be capped at 20 at one time,” she said.

“There will be no access to computers, printing, newspapers or reading spaces.”

Libraries will open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 1pm Saturday.

The Click-and-Collect service will remain in place for mobile library locations.

Council’s theatre and event centre – The J – is currently undergoing some major maintenance work and remains closed, however staff are available to discuss hire options and take bookings for future events.

Mayor Stewart appreciated the community’s cooperation and patience.

“We have worked extremely hard to get these facilities open, so it’s critical we don’t undo the good work, so please continue to practice good hygiene,” Cr Stewart said.

To stay updated on COVID-19 and Council’s response to the Queensland Recovery Roadmap, check our social media channels and website – www.noosa.qld.gov.au