Noosa business survey deadline extended

Noosa business operators have been given another week to provide feedback on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their business.

The Business Resilience Survey has been extended until Sunday June 14.

The ten minute survey is a collaboration between Council and business associations and aims to help Council and Tourism Noosa to support, and lobby on behalf of, business across the shire.

Almost 500 responses have been received so far, but Council is keen to hear from as many industry sectors as possible.

Cooroy Chamber of Commerce President Chris Bell, said completing the survey was a “no brainer”.

“We need to hear both the negative and positive to help us bounce back from the challenging few months,” he said.

Business operator Sophie Tozer completes the survey.

Chloe Tozer from CLO Studios has completed the survey and urges every business owner to make time in their busy schedule.

“As a small operator I feel it’s important that every sector is given a voice and this survey will certainly help provide a clear picture of how COVID-19 has impacted the shire and what’s needed to bounce back,” she said.

Council has fast tracked a number of initiatives to support businesses to bounce back from COVID-19.

The survey will help shape future support initiatives and assist with planning and the decision-making process for the next 12 months.

Economic Development Manager Anthony Dow is pleased with the quality of the feedback.

“It’s encouraging to hear the positive stories from businesses who have actually grown during this time, or taken the opportunity to redirect their business and find new customers,” he said.

The survey is available on Council’s website https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/DfCNa4